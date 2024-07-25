NorthEast United FC Signs Promising Young Indian Forward Ankith Padmanabhan

Ankith Padmanabhan, born and raised in Bengaluru, Karnataka, is the son of former Indian international footballer Padmanabhan. Inspired by his father's career, Ankith always aspired to be a footballer. He started playing at the age of nine with Ozone Football Club and quickly moved up the ranks.

In the Bangalore District Football Association (BDFA) Super Division League, Ankith stood out by scoring six goals in just eight games. This performance led him to join Bengaluru FC in July 2022.

During the 2023-24 season, he trained with Bengaluru FC's senior team and played key matches for the club’s reserve team, contributing to their victory in the Bengaluru Super Division League.

Ankith expressed his happiness about joining NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC), noting that the decision was straightforward because he was already familiar with assistant coach Naushad Moosa.