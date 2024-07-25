NorthEast United FC Signs Promising Young Indian Forward Ankith Padmanabhan

GUWAHATI: Assam's NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC), based in Guwahati, has signed a young Indian forward, Ankith Padmanabhan, from Bengaluru Football Club (Bengaluru FC) for the 2024-25 season.
They also have the option to extend his contract by two years. The 22-year-old gained recognition by playing for Karnataka's team, which won the prestigious Santosh Trophy in the 2022-23 season.
Ankith played a key role in the victory, scoring important goals against Maharashtra and Services in the semifinals.
Ankith Padmanabhan, born and raised in Bengaluru, Karnataka, is the son of former Indian international footballer Padmanabhan. Inspired by his father's career, Ankith always aspired to be a footballer. He started playing at the age of nine with Ozone Football Club and quickly moved up the ranks.
In the Bangalore District Football Association (BDFA) Super Division League, Ankith stood out by scoring six goals in just eight games. This performance led him to join Bengaluru FC in July 2022.
During the 2023-24 season, he trained with Bengaluru FC's senior team and played key matches for the club’s reserve team, contributing to their victory in the Bengaluru Super Division League.
Ankith expressed his happiness about joining NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC), noting that the decision was straightforward because he was already familiar with assistant coach Naushad Moosa.
He believes that NEUFC is the right club for his development and is confident in his ability to contribute to the team's success. Ankith is also looking forward to the new season and is excited to play in front of the club's passionate fans.
NEUFC head coach Juan Pedro Benali commented on Ankith's potential, describing him as a young and ambitious player with significant talent. Benali noted that Ankith is fast, technically skilled, and brings a lot to the team's offensive play. He expressed his satisfaction with having Ankith join the club.
NEUFC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mandar Tamhane, expressed confidence in Ankith's talent and potential. He mentioned that NEUFC provides an ideal environment for Ankith to learn from experienced players and coaches, which will help him grow into a top professional.
Ankith also played in the Reliance Foundation Development League, where he scored two goals in two games. Additionally, he served as the vice-captain of the Karnataka team in the national championships last season.
