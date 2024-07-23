New Delhi: Budget To Focus On Employment, Middle Class, Says Finance Minister Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 in the Parliament on Tuesday.

In her speech, Sitharaman said that the budget for this fiscal year prioritizes on productivity, jobs, social justice, urban development, energy security, infrastructure and reforms.

The Finance Minister said that the government's policy objective will be to fast-track the growth of the rural economy and employment opportunities.

This is the seventh consecutive time that the Union Budget is tabled by Nirmala Sitharaman. By doing so, she has surpassed former PM Morarji Desai's record of presenting the budget six times consecutively.