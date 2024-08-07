New Delhi: Bypolls for 12 Rajya Sabha Seats Scheduled for September 3

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set September 3 as date for bypolls to fill 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats. The announcement was made on Wednesday detailing timeline and procedures for upcoming elections.

Vacancies arose for several reasons. Ten Rajya Sabha seats became available after members were elected to Lok Sabha in general elections. The remaining two vacancies occurred due to resignations. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP K. Keshava Rao resigned on July 5. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Mamta Mohanta resigned on July 31.

Rajya Sabha members who vacated their seats include prominent figures such as Union Ministers Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra, Deepender Singh Hooda from Haryana Jyotiraditya Scindia from Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader KC Venugopal from Rajasthan. Their election to Lok Sabha triggered need for these bypolls.

According to ECI, official notification for bypolls will be issued on August 14. Candidates interested in contesting must submit nomination papers by August 21. The nomination process will be scrutinized on August 22 with final list of candidates published thereafter.

The bypolls for each Rajya Sabha seat will take place on September 3. That is same day when results will be announced. This streamlined process is designed to ensure quick resolution of vacancies and effective representation in Rajya Sabha.

In notable procedural detail ECI has specified that only “integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification” provided by returning officer will be used to mark preferences on ballot papers. This measure aims to maintain uniformity and integrity in voting process.

The election process, from issuance of notification to counting of votes is expected to be concluded before September 6. This is stipulated by ECI. This timeline ensures that newly elected Rajya Sabha members can assume their roles promptly. They can continue their legislative duties without undue delay.