New Delhi: Court extends custody of 6 Ukranians, 1 US citizen arrested by NIA

NEW DELHI: A Special NIA Court in New Delhi extended the remand of 7 accused persons, namely Matthew Aaron Van Dyke (US citizen), Hurba Petro (Ukranian citizen), Slyviak Taras (Ukranian Citizen), Ivan Sukmanovskyi (Ukranian citizen) Stefankiv Marian (Ukranian Citizen), Honcharuk Maksim (Ukranian Citizen), Kaminskyi Viktor (Ukranian citizen), for 10 days in NIA Custody.

Accused persons were produced before the Special NIA Judge at NIA headquarters. Probe Agency had sought a further 10 days' custody to investigate the case. Legal Aid Defence counsel (LADC) appeared for some of the Accused persons.

They have been arrested for allegedly supporting ethnic war groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them. They have been arrested in a case lodged under Section 18 (Terror Conspiracy) and BNS.

Special NIA judge Prashant Sharma extended the custody of all 7 accused for 10 days. NIA had sought 10 days further custody. The hearing was conducted at the NIA headquarters at the request of the agency in view of the security concerns.

The NIA submitted that further custody of the accused persons is required for investigation.

NIA submitted that during the investigation names of some Indian and Foreigners suspected to be involved have surfaced.

Earlier, while seeking remand, it was alleged by the NIA that the accused persons, during custody, would also show that they were in direct touch and abetted in their terrorist/ illegal activities by unknown terrorists carrying AK47 Rifles.

NIA has alleged that the accused persons, linked with ethnic armed groups, are supporting certain proscribed Indian insurgent groups, by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them. Said aspects definitely affect national security and the interests of India.

While granting 11 days remand, the court had said, " So, it is not the situation that FIR does not make a whisper about illegal acts, being done by accused persons against national security and the interests of India. In other words, Section 18 of UA(P)A broadly attracts. (ANI)

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