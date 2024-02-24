Lok Sabha election: Election cells’ meet held in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: A meeting of the election related cells formed in Lakhimpur district in connection with the upcoming Lok Sabha election was held on Thursday in the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office. The meeting was organized under the auspices of the District Election Officer in view of enhance coordination among them. The meeting was attended by In-Charge Officers and Assistant Officers of the cells. It commenced with District Commissioner Gayatri Hyalinge in the chair. Election Officer of Lakhimpur Election District, Gunjan Sarmah elaborated the rules and regulations of the cells along with their responsibility through power point presentation. The District Commissioner asked the cells to maintain coordination among them and to work sincerely and effectively as soon as the election notification is served. The meeting was also attended by District Development Commissioner Utpal Borah and Zila Parishad CEO Tripurendra Pator.

