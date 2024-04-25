New Delhi: Election Commission of India Seeks Responses from BJP and Congress on MCC Violations

NEW DELHI: Election Commission of India (ECI) has noted allegations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations. These are by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The poll panel seeks responses from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Deadline is April 29, 11 am.

Section 77 of Representation of the People Act is important here. Under Section 77, the ECI holds party presidents responsible. This is a first step to restrain star campaigners. Both parties got a request. This request is for taking primary responsibility for the conduct of their candidates, particularly for their star campaigners. The seriousness of campaign speeches by high-ranking individuals was cited.

ECI asked BJP to address complaints lodged by opposition parties. The complaints concern PM Modi's speech in Banswara, Rajasthan. The opposition is claiming that this speech was divisive and defamatory. Congress got a call too. Congress is to respond to complaints filed against it. These complaints were lodged by BJP. These complaints target its president, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. The complaints concern remarks made by these individuals.

Commission of Election addressed letter to BJP president, JP Nadda. It underlined need for party's star campaigners to uphold high political discourse standards. Adherence to model code of conduct meticulously was emphasised.

It is the first time ECI acknowledged complaint against any prime minister. The letters to party presidents didn't directly name PM Modi. Similarly, they didn't name Rahul Gandhi or Mallikarjun Kharge. However, these letters carried attachments. These included representations detailing allegations against these leaders.

Congress lodged the said complaint. PM Modi was allegedly accused by them. He was accused of intending to redistribute wealth to Muslims. He was further accused of undermining sanctity of women's 'mangalsutra'. BJP had a contrasting stance. They accused Rahul Gandhi. He was blamed for making malicious allegations against PM Modi. His speech in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu was in question. Kharge stood accused of violating model code. Charges related to alleging discrimination against SCs and STs.

Notably, Election Commission's action marks importance of upholding decency. Upholding steadfast adherence to model code of conduct is a must in election campaigns. Especially so for noteworthy political figures. BJP and Congress have been given deadline to deliver responses to allegations. This clearly shows the gravity with which Election Commission of India (ECI) ponders over such violations. Such violations in electoral apparatus cannot be ignored.