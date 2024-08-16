New Delhi: Election Commission Set To Announce Assembly Election Dates

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will likely announce the schedule for Assembly elections to Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand today at 3 pm.
It is also expected that the poll body may also announce the dates for elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been without an elected House for five years now.
The EC informed that they will hold a press conference to declare the dates of the upcoming legislative assembly elections for the poll-bound states.
Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand are due to be held in the next 5 months. The tenures of Maharashtra and Haryana Vidhan Sabha will conclude on November 3 and November 26 while the Jharkhand Assembly's term will end on January next year.
The much-anticipated polls of Jammu and Kashmir are also pending following the Supreme Court's directive to hold elections by September 30. It may be noted that Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government since 2018.
Earlier, the ECI conducted the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana together, while Jharkhand's polls was held separately.
The announcement will detail the dates for various stages of the electoral process, including the filing of nominations, polling days, and the declaration of results.
The Election Commission has visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana recently to review the poll preparedness but is yet to visit Maharashtra.
Last week, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that the polling body is "committed" to holding polls in Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible, adding that the people of the Union Territory will give a befitting reply to "disruptive forces."
