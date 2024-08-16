New Delhi: Election Commission Set To Announce Assembly Election Dates

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will likely announce the schedule for Assembly elections to Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand today at 3 pm.

It is also expected that the poll body may also announce the dates for elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been without an elected House for five years now.

The EC informed that they will hold a press conference to declare the dates of the upcoming legislative assembly elections for the poll-bound states.