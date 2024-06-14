New Delhi: First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha To Begin On June 24, Conclude On July 3

NEW DELHI: The inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence on June 24 for oath or affirmation of the newly elected members and will conclude on July 3, Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju informed on Wednesday.
The first three days of the Parliament session will witness the newly elected MP's taking oath or making affirmation of their membership of the Lok Sabha and electing the Speaker of the House.
President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27 and is expected to highlight the new government's blueprint for the next five years.
"First session of 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from 24/6/24 to 3/7/24 for oath/affirmation of newly elected members, election of Speaker, President's address and discussion thereon," Kiren Rijiju wrote in an X post.
Furthermore, the newly appointed Parliamentary affairs minister informed that the 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will also commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to introduce his council of ministers to Parliament after the President's address on June 27.
Meanwhile, the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address is expected to witness a resurgent opposition attempting to press the NDA government on various issues.
The prime minister will respond to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in both the Houses of Parliament.
Meanwhile, Former Union minister and BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, who has been re-elected for the seventh time, was expected to be selected as the pro tem Speaker on the third day of the session.
Moreover, the full Union Budget is likely to be tabled on July 22. Earlier, an interim budget was presented on February 1 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
It may be noted that the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha (Budget session) was held between January 31 and February 10, 2024.
