New Delhi: First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha To Begin On June 24, Conclude On July 3

NEW DELHI: The inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence on June 24 for oath or affirmation of the newly elected members and will conclude on July 3, Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju informed on Wednesday.

The first three days of the Parliament session will witness the newly elected MP's taking oath or making affirmation of their membership of the Lok Sabha and electing the Speaker of the House.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27 and is expected to highlight the new government's blueprint for the next five years.