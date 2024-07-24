New Delhi: IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Misses Academy Deadline Amid Controversy

NEW DELHI: Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar who has recently been at center of controversy for alleged misuse of her bureaucratic position, missed her deadline to report to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. Khedkar was scheduled to join the academy on July 23 but did not arrive. She also did not provide any prior notice.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has filed criminal case against Khedkar. They are accusing her of "misrepresenting and falsifying facts" on her civil services application. Khedkar’s phone is reportedly switched off. She has been out of contact with civil services officials.

The 34-year-old trainee is part of the 2023 batch. She allegedly manipulated her documentation to gain multiple attempts at the UPSC examination. This led to UPSC issuing show cause notice. They are seeking to cancel her selection. There is also potential to bar her from future examinations. In response to her absence from the academy the Delhi Police has launched an investigation into the matter.

UPSC’s complaint lodged with the Delhi Police, accuses Khedkar of misrepresenting facts to secure additional attempts in the UPSC exams beyond the allowed number. A case has been filed under relevant legal sections. The Crime Branch is handling the investigation according to Delhi Police sources.

Earlier this month LBSNAA suspended Khedkar's IAS training. This followed serious allegations. The Divyang Kalyan Commissionerate had also requested an inquiry into her purportedly false disability certificates. Khedkar faced controversy during her tenure in Pune. She reportedly demanded a personal cabin and staff. She moved furniture from senior officer's cabin without permission

Further complications arose when Khedkar allegedly claimed OBC non-creamy layer benefits by inaccurately stating her parents' marital status. In response the Centre has requested report from Pune Police to verify her parents' marital status.