Sikkim: National Highway 10 Set to Reopen for Small Vehicles After Landslide Disruptions

GANGTOK: The District Magistrate of Kalimpong has announced National Highway 10 (NH10) crucial link between Siliguri and Sikkim, is expected to reopen for small vehicles either this evening or by tomorrow. The highway had been closed for several days. This closure was due to landslides caused by heavy rainfall in the region.

Various sections of NH10 had been affected including the 29th Mile area. Selfie Dara and Birik Dara were also impacted. Additionally, landslides occurred near Melli. The shutdown of this vital transportation route has caused significant disruptions. Travelers and locals have been heavily affected.

The repair efforts have been ongoing. The persistent rainfall in Sikkim has complicated progress. The reopening of NH10 is anticipated to provide much-needed relief. This relief will be for those impacted by the closure.

Despite the reopening, authorities will continue to closely monitor the situation. They will take necessary precautions to ensure public safety. Travelers are advised to stay updated on road conditions. Following instructions from local officials is also crucial.

Earlier in the month on July 1, the highway faced complete blockade near Bagpul due to severe landslides and incessant rainfall with substantial impact at Coronation Bridge. At that time, authorities recommended alternative route. They wanted to avoid congestion and ensure smoother travel.

For those planning to travel to Siliguri the suggested diversion route is: Odlabari > Teesta Barrage Gajaldoba > Farabari > Asigarh (Eastern Bypass Rd) Siliguri. Travelers were advised to use this route until NH10 was cleared of blockages.

The recommended detour aims to minimize delays. It ensures a safe journey while main route is being restored. Authorities continue to emphasize the importance of following diversions. They ask travelers to remain vigilant about road conditions.

The reopening of NH10 is positive development. The ongoing efforts to address and mitigate impacts of natural disruptions on infrastructure will continue to be a priority.