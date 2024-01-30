New Delhi: IndiGo Pilots Removed from Duty Amidst ATC Clearance Investigation

NEW DELHI: In a recent development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grounded the pilots of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Baku, probing allegations that the aircraft took off without the required air traffic control (ATC) clearance. The flight, bound for the capital of Azerbaijan, departed at approximately 7:38 pm on January 29.

IndiGo, in response to the incident, has confirmed that an internal investigation is underway, asserting that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings. This incident adds to a string of recent challenges faced by the airline, leading to increased scrutiny from aviation authorities.

One such incident involved the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) imposing a hefty fine of Rs 1.2 crore on IndiGo. This penalty was levied in response to a situation where passengers were observed sitting on the tarmac, consuming food while awaiting a delayed flight. The BCAS deemed this violation as a serious breach of security protocols, necessitating a substantial penalty.

Simultaneously, another incident unfolded as a disgruntled passenger was caught on camera physically assaulting the pilot of an IndiGo flight. The assault occurred while the pilot was addressing the passengers about delays. This incident, captured on video, underscores the rising tensions and frustrations experienced by passengers amidst delays and disruptions in air travel.

The airline industry, already grappling with the challenges posed by the ongoing global situation, now finds IndiGo at the center of increased regulatory scrutiny. The DGCA's investigation into the alleged takeoff without ATC clearance raises concerns about adherence to safety protocols, a critical aspect of aviation operations.

IndiGo, as one of the prominent carriers in the region, faces the imperative of addressing these issues promptly to restore confidence among passengers and regulatory authorities alike. The outcomes of the ongoing investigations will likely determine the extent of corrective actions and potential repercussions for the airline.

As the aviation community closely monitors these developments, IndiGo's response to the investigations and the subsequent measures taken will undoubtedly shape its standing in the industry, underscoring the importance of maintaining the highest standards in safety and passenger experience.