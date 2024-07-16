New Delhi: Justices N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan Appointed to Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday announced appointment of Justices N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan to Supreme Court. This brings total number of judges in apex court to its sanctioned strength of 34. This development follows recommendation made by Supreme Court Collegium on July 11.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh serves as Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. This marks a historic first. He is initial judge from Manipur to be appointed to Supreme Court. Born on March 1 1960, in Imphal Manipur, Justice Singh enrolled as Advocate in 1986 under Bar Council of Delhi. He later transferred to Bar Council of Assam Nagaland, Meghalaya Manipur, Tripura Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Justice Singh’s illustrious career includes designation as Senior Advocate by Gauhati High Court on March 31 2008. He was sworn in as additional judge of Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011. He became permanent judge on November 7 2012. Subsequently, he was appointed as judge of High Court of Manipur on March 23 2013. Transferred back to Gauhati High Court on October 11, 2018.

Justice R Mahadevan born in Chennai, has been serving as the acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court since May 2024. Alumnus of Madras Law College Justice Mahadevan was elevated as judge of Madras High Court in 2013. His appointment to Supreme Court furthers the judiciary's commitment to recognizing diverse legal talents from across country.

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced appointments on social media platform X, stating "In exercise of powers conferred by Constitution of India, Hon’ble President after consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India. Is pleased to appoint the following as Supreme Court Judges," accompanied by image of the appointment order for two judges.

With these appointments Supreme Court is now equipped with its full judicial strength, poised to handle the extensive caseload and ensure timely justice delivery in the country. The inclusion of Justices Singh and Mahadevan brings valuable regional experience to nation's highest court.