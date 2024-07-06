New Delhi: NEET UG 2024 Counselling Postponed Amid Supreme Court Review

NEW DELHI: The commencement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 counselling has been postponed until further notice. Initially, the NEET UG all-India quota (AIQ) seat counselling was set to begin on July 6, 2024. This delay comes wake of the Supreme Court's decision not proceed with NEET UG counselling on the scheduled date.

NEET UG counselling is conducted in several stages, including additional rounds for leftover seats and final rounds. Students who pass medical entrance exam need to register pay required fees for counselling, select and finalize preferences, upload the necessary documents physically report to their assigned institutes.

Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will review several NEET UG 2024 petitions on July 8 2024. Official notification detailing updated NEET UG counselling schedule is anticipated to be released shortly on official website, mcc.nic.in Students and parents are advised stay updated with official announcements regarding rescheduling of NEET UG 2024 counselling dates.

The NEET UG exam has faced several issues including suspected leaks and unclear grading methods. This has sparked protests nationwide. Consequently, some students were required to retake exam. The NEET PG exam was postponed. To address concerns about potentially inflated scores due to extra marks authorities conducted retest on June 23, 2024. This was for 1563 affected students.

Among students affected, 813 opted to retake exam. Meanwhile 48% chose to retain their original scores without extra marks. Retest aimed to provide fair opportunity for those who felt disadvantaged by original grading issues.

For more information regarding NEET UG 2024 counselling, students are advised to visit official website. The counselling process includes several key steps such as registration. There is also fee payment preference selection, document upload and physical reporting to assigned institutes. Updated schedule and further details will be provided in forthcoming official notification.