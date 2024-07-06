Assam: Tinsukia Medical College Receives National Medical Commission Recognition

GUWAHATI: Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) has received official recognition from National Medical Commission. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced news on his X handle. This marks milestone for Northeastern State. With recognition TMCH becomes 13th medical institute in Assam.

This enhances state’s capacity to train healthcare professionals. A newly recognized institution has been approved to admit 100 undergraduate students per year. This expansion is expected to significantly contribute to availability of trained medical professionals in region.

Chief Minister Sarma shared his enthusiasm on social media. He stated "Great news for people of Assam. National Medical Commission has officially recognized Tinsukia Medical College. This approval allows 100 undergraduate admissions per year. Number of medical colleges in Assam has now risen to 13."

He extended his gratitude to medical community of Assam. Their dedication and efforts were critical in achieving this milestone. He also expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated Tinsukia Medical College during his visit to state on March 9.

"My deepest gratitude to the medical fraternity of Assam for this outstanding achievement. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister @narendramodiJi for graciously inaugurating Tinsukia Medical College. This milestone marks a significant step forward in enhancing healthcare education and services in our state.”, Sarma added.

The inauguration of Tinsukia Medical College by Prime Minister Modi. Its subsequent recognition by the National Medical Commission underscore the state's commitment. They aim to improve healthcare infrastructure. Education also improves. The addition of 100 undergraduate seats per year provides more opportunities. It aids aspiring medical students. This also helps meet growing demand for healthcare services in Assam.

This development is a promising step. It addresses healthcare needs of region. More students can pursue medical education within state. This will contribute to better healthcare outcomes for people of Assam. The recognition of TMCH is a testament to ongoing efforts. They strive to elevate standards of medical education. Healthcare services in state also see improvement.