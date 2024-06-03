New Delhi: NHAI Announces 5% Hike In Toll Tax From June 3 Onwards

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced an average hike of 5% in the toll tax across the country.
The revision in the toll rates were initially scheduled for April 1 but was later postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections. The revised rates will come into effect from June 3 onwards.
“The new user fee will come into effect from 3.6.2024,” a senior official of the NHAI confirmed.
Notably, the adjustment in toll fees is part of an annual process to revise rates in accordance with changes in CPI-based inflation.
It is worth mentioning that there are roughly about 855 toll plazas in India's national highway network, of which around 675 are publicly funded, while the remaining 180 are operated by concessionaires.
The tolls in these plazas are collected according to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.
Meanwhile, NHAI has a monetisation potential of Rs 53,000 to 60,000 crore from the sale of 33 road assets through the toll-operate-transfer and Infrastructure Investment Trust mode that it has lined up for the financial year 2024-25, according to an ICRA report.
ICRA also expects that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) could achieve up to 71 per cent of its monetisation target of Rs. 1.6 lakh crore under the National Monetisation Pipeline by the end of FY2025.
In April 2024, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) released an indicative list of 33 road assets that it plans to monetise in FY2025 through a mix of toll-operate-transfer (ToT) and Infrastructure Investment Trust.
These assets are spread across 12 states, cumulatively spanning nearly 2,750 km and with annual toll collections of Rs. 4,931 crore.
