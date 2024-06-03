New Delhi: NHAI Announces 5% Hike In Toll Tax From June 3 Onwards

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced an average hike of 5% in the toll tax across the country.

The revision in the toll rates were initially scheduled for April 1 but was later postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections. The revised rates will come into effect from June 3 onwards.

“The new user fee will come into effect from 3.6.2024,” a senior official of the NHAI confirmed.

Notably, the adjustment in toll fees is part of an annual process to revise rates in accordance with changes in CPI-based inflation.