New Delhi: PM Modi Inaugurates Semiconductor Facilities Worth Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore

MEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of a major technological boost for India, in line with the aim for a 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat.' He launched the groundwork for three semiconductor plants, costing roughly Rs 1.25 lakh crore.
“Today is a historic day. Today, we are also scripting history & taking a strong step ahead towards a bright future,” PM Modi said at the ‘India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat’ event.
Semiconductors are vital in our today's world, PM Modi stressed, these little chips are essential for propelling technological progress in this century. He shared his thoughts about India evolving into a key player for Industry 4.0, displaying the country's drive for technological betterment.
Leaders from Taiwan, attended the event virtually, which placed emphasis on cooperation and hailed India's steps in semiconductor development. With participation from over 60 thousand schools, PM Modi pointed out the broad commitment and excitement regarding this significant project.
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praised the semiconductor industry, highlighting its presence in common devices and machines and termed it a “foundational industry”. He drew attention to how these plants could transform India's social and economic fabric, aiding the Atma Nirbhar Bharat goal.
Vaishnaw pointed out how important this project is for the North-East. He said it's a big chance for economic growth. He also picturized a time when cars and electronics worldwide would use chips made in India. This underlines how India could be a big name in the worldwide chip market.
Out of the planned four chip plants, one will be in Assam's Morigaon. This showcases the balanced growth across areas. The other locations are in Dholera and Sadanand in Gujarat, chosen specifically to take advantage of the current infrastructure and regional benefits.
Furthermore, Vaishnaw praised the quick progress seen under the present government. He elaborated on the speedy approval and the start of construction in only 15 days. The partnership between TATA and CG Power is a shining example of the government's 'double-engine' method, moving the country's technological goals forward.
