New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi Kicks Off Third Term with Italy Visit for G7 Outreach

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his first foreign visit to Italy after being sworn in for his third term. Attending G7 outreach meet in Italy’s Apulia region. The summit running from June 13 to June 15. It will address critical topics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), energy and regional issues in Africa and Mediterranean.

Modi is set to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This was confirmed by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra during recent briefing. However Kwatra did not disclose details regarding other bilateral meetings Modi might hold.

The high-profile G7 event will feature leaders from US, UK France, Germany Italy, Japan and Canada. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend. Formed by the world's most industrialized economies G7 aims to foster collective decision-making on economic governance. International security and peace, with recent focus on AI.

Russia was part of G7 from 1998 to 2014. It membership was suspended following its annexation of Crimea. Recently G7 has faced challenges such as tensions with Russia over its military actions in Ukraine. There are disagreements with China over trade and climate policies. In response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine G7 has imposed sanctions. It launched global infrastructure investment program to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Key agenda items at summit include conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. There are issues of migration, climate change and AI. The US has proposed using profits from $260 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets to aid Ukraine. It suggests issuing $50 billion loan to Kyiv. For Israel-Gaza conflict the US advocates for immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages increased humanitarian aid for Gaza. There should be a comprehensive peace agreement.

On climate change the G7 aims for 40-42% reduction in emissions by 2030. Current policies suggest only 19-33% reduction is achievable. Discussions will center on reinforcing commitments. They will explore innovative strategies. Migration, significantly affecting Italy will be a major topic. Italy promotes its Mattei Plan to create jobs in Africa and reduce migration across Mediterranean

AI governance, energy transitions and development in Africa-Mediterranean region will also be addressed. Pope Francis has called for international treaty on ethical AI development and use. He highlights both its potential and risks.

This is the 11th time India has been invited to G7 outreach. Modi's fifth attendance Reports indicate India has yet to announce participation in peace conference on Ukraine. However it will engage at official level. Amid tense India-Canada relations, Modi may exchange views with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.