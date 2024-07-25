New Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Durbar And Ashok Halls Renamed ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ And ‘Ashok Mandap’

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu has renamed two important halls in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.
‘Durbar Hall’ will now be known as ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ while ‘Ashok Hall’ has been renamed to ‘Ashok Mandap’.
According to a release from the President’s Secretariat, the renaming initiative aligns with persistent efforts to make the residence more accessible and reflective of Indian cultural values and ethos.
“Rashtrapati Bhavan, the office and the residence of the President of India, is a symbol of the nation, and an invaluable heritage of the people. Continuous efforts are being made to make it more accessible to people. There has been a consistent endeavour to make the ambience of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of the Indian cultural values and ethos,” the release said.
'Durbar Hall' is the venue for conducting important ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of National Awards.
The term ‘Durbar’ is associated with courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British but it lost relevance after India's transition to a republic (‘Ganatantra’).
The concept of 'Ganatantra' is deeply entrenched in Indian society, making ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ an apt name for the venue.
Meanwhile, 'Ashok Hall' was originally a ballroom. The word 'Ashok' signifies being free from sorrow and refers to Emperor Ashok, a symbol of unity and peaceful co-existence. The National Emblem of the Republic of India is the lion capital of Ashok from Sarnath.
The word also refers to the Ashok tree which also holds profound significance in Indian religious traditions and culture.
Renaming ‘Ashok Hall’ to ‘Ashok Mandap’ removes traces of anglicisation while maintaining the significant values associated with ‘Ashok’.
