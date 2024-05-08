Meghalaya: Discrepancies in NEET-UG 2024 Examination Prompt Calls for Re-conduct in Jowai Centre

SHILLONG: Student associations in Meghalaya highlighted dilemmas confronted in the NEET-UG 2024 assessment. They pinpointed irregularities at the Jowai centre. The groups demanded a re-examination to ensure justice and autarchy.

The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) and the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) are from the Jaintia Hills District. They approached Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma with a joint plea. This plea highlighted the plight of nearly 400 students. These students sat for the exam at St. Mary Mazzarello Girls Higher Secondary School Jowai. The assessment transpired on May 5.

The application underscored issues with the dispersal of two sets of question papers. They were dubbed as MNOP and QRST. It was this that led to disarray among the examinees. Psychological distress followed.

In the petition, the initial confusion was over the paper set to try first. Tardy submission of admit cards further complicated matters. It worsened students' hardship. Moreover students from remote areas faced additional challenges in submitting their admit cards after the exam.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of Meghalaya petitioned National Testing Agency (NTA) to highlight similar concerns. They begged NTA to address the discrepancies. A re-examination for the affected test-takers was considered. The ABVP underscored an urgent need. A crystal-clear explanation was needed.

They interrogated the logic behind circulating two contrasting sets of question papers. Additionally, they sought confirmation of the genuineness of each set. The ABVP underscored the significance of upholding the purity and equity of the NEET-UG 2024 testing process. They asked NTA to quickly react. Swift firm action was suggested to promptly resolve the issue.

The focus is the provision of equal chances and a fair competition for all test-takers. The student unions and ABVP marked the requirement to hinder such events from happening in upcoming examination protocols. There is enormous emphasis on prioritizing student wellbeing and interests.