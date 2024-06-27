New Delhi: Students Oppose Re-Examination of NEET-UG 2024 Amid Controversy

NEW DELHI: Two students, Ms. Kritika Garg and Ms. Priyanjali Garg have filed intervention application opposing re-conducting of examination. The students argue that those who have diligently prepared for years should not be subjected to ordeal of rewriting exam. This would be unfair to majority of students.

The application, filed in response to writ petition seeks recall of NEET-UG 2024 results. It demands the conduct of fresh exam due to alleged paper leaks and malpractices. It emphasizes that NEET-UG is one of toughest exams in India and should not be re-conducted based on unproven allegations. The applicants, residents of Meerut stated they secured 705 and 690 marks respectively through their hard work and merit.

A vacation bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice in this writ petition on June 13. The application highlights that allegations of malpractice may involve a small number of students. This is compared to vast majority who took exam based on their hard work.

"Scrapping entire process for lakhs of students due to mischief of few would be unfair and torturous to other students who have not indulged in such activities. The applicants also noted. The issue of grace marks for 1563 students has already been resolved. Negating need for re-examination.

Furthermore, the application alleges that opposition political parties have turned matter into political issue and coaching centers are aiming to profit from additional crash courses and test series.

“It is nobody's allegation that all students who secured good marks did so through unscrupulous means. Penalizing students who obtained good marks through sheer hard work and merit will cause trauma and stress” the application argued. The applicants also addressed issue of a Physics question paper with more than one answer. Stating that this common problem in competitive exams can be easily resolved without necessitating re-examination.

Filed through Advocate on Record Sanchit Garga. The application underscores that re-conducting NEET-UG 2024 would cause undue harassment to meritorious students. Students who earned scores legitimately.