New Delhi: Supreme Court issues notice on PIL seeking biometric voter verification

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and all states on a PIL seeking fingerprint and iris-based biometric verification of voters at polling stations to curb electoral fraud.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard the petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

The Court clarified that such a system cannot be implemented for the upcoming state elections, but said it may examine its feasibility for future Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The Bench noted that introducing biometric authentication would require major rule changes and significant financial expenditure. (IANS)

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