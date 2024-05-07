New Delhi: Supreme Court Postpones Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Bail

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is reviewing a bail plea from Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Chief Minister, who was arrested on March 21 due to allegations of a liquor policy scam.

The court had earlier suggested that it may grant bail to the Aam Aadmi Party supremo to allow him to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha election, with voting in Delhi set for May 25.

However, Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta from the bench stated that, this bail, if granted, would come with the condition that Kejriwal would not discharge any official duties as it could lead to a “cascading effect”.

Justice Khanna stated during the proceedings, "When we consider granting temporary bail, we assess the potential for misuse and whether the individual is a habitual offender. However, this is not the situation here."