New Delhi: Supreme Court Postpones Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Bail

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is reviewing a bail plea from Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Chief Minister, who was arrested on March 21 due to allegations of a liquor policy scam.
The court had earlier suggested that it may grant bail to the Aam Aadmi Party supremo to allow him to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha election, with voting in Delhi set for May 25.
However, Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta from the bench stated that, this bail, if granted, would come with the condition that Kejriwal would not discharge any official duties as it could lead to a “cascading effect”.
Justice Khanna stated during the proceedings, "When we consider granting temporary bail, we assess the potential for misuse and whether the individual is a habitual offender. However, this is not the situation here."
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposes this relief, stating it could send a wrong message to the public and noting that Kejriwal had previously evaded its summons in the Delhi excise policy case.
Before the bail hearing, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe against Kejriwal based on a complaint by the World Hindu Federation India (WHFI).
The complaint alleges that Kejriwal's party received political funding from the banned organization 'Sikhs for Justice'.
The Delhi High Court, on April 9, found nothing illegal about Kejriwal's arrest by the ED.
It noted there was adequate material, including statements of approvers and references that cash was handed over for expenditure in the 2022 Goa elections.
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, shortly after the Model Code of Conduct for the general election was declared on March 16. He is currently in Tihar jail on his sixth stretch of remand until May 20.
