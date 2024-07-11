Arunachal: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc in the State; Landslides and Floods Leave Districts Struggling

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh is facing severe challenges as monsoon season intensifies. Heavy rains landslides and floods have affected numerous districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for the entire state. They are forecasting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall between July 10 and 12, 2024.

The relentless rains have caused significant damage, particularly in town of Tawang. Two RCC houses were damaged due to rain-triggered floods. The situation is dire in Palin town, dwelling houses have been severely affected. Three kutcha houses partially damaged by landslides. Similarly, Tali in Kra Daadi district has seen five kutcha houses partially damaged on Wednesday. In Dibang Valley, one kutcha house has been reported partially damaged.

Tawang has been among the worst-hit areas over the past week. Heavy rains damaged 5 hectares of agricultural land due to soil erosion in the Lungla circle. In Kra Daadi boundary wall of the KGVB school in Lumba under Palin circle has collapsed. Additionally, roads from Dari to Chambang and Palin to Tarakleng circles are blocked. This exacerbates the difficulties faced by residents.

Road blockages are a significant concern across the state. Heavy rainfall has caused severe disruptions near the Bam Tri-junction on Package 8 of NH-13. This highway runs from Bam to Aalo in the West Siang district. The incessant rain continues to create havoc in Upper Subansiri Lower Dibang Valley Kamle and Papum Pare districts. Transportation and communication are challenging.

The Department of Disaster Management is working tirelessly. It assesses the damage and provides relief to affected areas and emergency services are on high alert. Efforts are being made to clear blocked roads and restore connectivity.

Residents are advised to stay alert and follow the guidelines issued by the authorities. The government is urging people in vulnerable areas to move to safer locations and take necessary precautions during this period of intense rainfall.