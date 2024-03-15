Manipur: HSLC Exam Beings Amid 48-Hour General Strike

IMPHAL: The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur commenced on Friday amid a 48-hours general strike in the state.

Officials informed that 37,715 students are scheduled to take the HSLC exam at 154 centers throughout the state.

Among these students, 27 are from private institutions, 9,119 are from government schools, and 1,315 are from aided schools.

Additionally, there are 63 centers in the hill districts and 91 in the valley.

Education minister Th Basanta Kumar Singh has extended his best wishes to all students preparing to appear for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2024 conducted by BOSEM, which begins on March 15.