Manipur: HSLC Exam Beings Amid 48-Hour General Strike

IMPHAL: The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur commenced on Friday amid a 48-hours general strike in the state.
Officials informed that 37,715 students are scheduled to take the HSLC exam at 154 centers throughout the state.
Among these students, 27 are from private institutions, 9,119 are from government schools, and 1,315 are from aided schools.
Additionally, there are 63 centers in the hill districts and 91 in the valley.
Education minister Th Basanta Kumar Singh has extended his best wishes to all students preparing to appear for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2024 conducted by BOSEM, which begins on March 15.
In a statement, the Education Minister urged students to maintain their focus and persevere, assuring them of the department's full support.
He also expressed his sincere appreciation to teachers for their tireless efforts and valuable contributions in preparing students for this important milestone.
In a recent incident, a protest erupted in Manipur following the arrest of three UNLF-P leaders by NIA. The detained individuals include Thokchom Thoiba, also known as Sidabamapu, the group’s army chief, and the chief intelligence officer Ingba.
Following their arrest, the three individuals were flown from Imphal to New Delhi in a special Indian Air Force plane.
After the detention of the three leaders, hundreds of people, mainly women representing various organizations staged protests.
In Yairipok Bazaar, women protestors began a road blockade, while in the northern part of Imphal city, all shops and business establishments closed in the afternoon as a gesture of solidarity.
Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged the relevant authorities to release three members of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) unless they are proven guilty of any wrongdoing.
The Chief Minister also called upon central leaders to guarantee that the state government is notified beforehand about any actions taken against individuals participating in peace discussions.
ALSO WATCH: