New Delhi: US State Dept Revises India Travel Advisory; High Alert for NE States

NEW DELHI: The US State Department has revised its travel advisory for India. It emphasizes northeastern regions due to potential risks from ethnic insurgent groups. The advisory categorizes Meghalaya and other northeastern states under "Level 3: Reconsider Travel." The concern is about occasional violence by insurgent groups. This includes bombings of public transportation and marketplaces. Notably there have been no recent reports of violence in Assam, Nagaland Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram Sikkim, or Tripura.

"U.S. government employees traveling in India require prior approval before visiting Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh" the advisory stated. Approval is also needed when visiting any areas outside of the capital cities of Assam, Mizoram Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Manipur has been placed under the highest risk category of "Level 4: Do Not Travel" due to ongoing ethnic-based civil conflict. This has resulted in extensive violence and community displacement. The advisory also mentions regular attacks against Indian government targets in the state.

For the rest of India the State Department issued general "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution" advisory due to crime and terrorism risks. However, specific regions such as Jammu and Kashmir (excluding eastern Ladakh) areas within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border and parts of Central and East India have been designated as Level 4.

The advisory warns of potential terrorist attacks. It also warns of violent crime and sexual assault at tourist locations and other public areas. It also notes that Indian authorities report rape as one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country.

For US government employees, special authorization is required for travel to many high-risk areas. These regions include most parts of Bihar Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh West Bengal, Meghalaya and Odisha. The State Department emphasizes that the US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to its citizens in rural areas of India. Travelers are advised to stay informed about local conditions. They should exercise caution when visiting the affected regions.