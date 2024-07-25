Manipur Cabinet Approves Rs 13.30 Crore Crop Compensation and Revised Minimum Wages

IMPHAL: In significant move the Manipur State Cabinet approved a compensatory crop package of Rs 13.30 crore for 2,072 farmers impacted by the ongoing "law and order crisis." The approval for the Phase-II package was granted during a Cabinet meeting held at the Durbar Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. This meeting took place on Wednesday evening. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Information Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan briefed the media post-meeting. He emphasized that the compensatory package is designed to support farmers. Their fields were damaged due to the crisis in Manipur. Dr. Ranjan noted that the first phase last year saw the government allocate Rs 18.91 crore to aid affected farmers. He highlighted that significant agricultural areas have been abandoned due to persistent threats. These threats are from Kuki militants. More than 9719 hectares estimated wasted by farmer bodies. The Centre’s relief package accounted for only 5,127 hectares.

In addition to crop compensation, the Cabinet has also agreed to revise minimum wages for unskilled, skilled and semi-skilled laborers as recommended by the State Advisory Board on Minimum Wages. The new minimum wages are Rs 400 per day for unskilled labor (up from Rs 225) Rs 440 per day for semi-skilled labor (up from Rs 248) and Rs 480 per day for skilled labor (up from Rs 273). The wages for managerial and domestic roles have also seen substantial increases.

The Cabinet also approved tabling Budget Documents for 2024-25 during the upcoming Assembly session. This session will start July 31. Other approved proposals include producing the AG reports, the Manipur Contingency Fund Bill, demand for Excess Grants 2018-19 and The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (7th Amendment) Bill.

Further approvals included the recruitment of four Public Finance Management System (PFMS) experts. This will be through the Directorate of Treasuries and Accounts. The establishment of the National Law University Manipur, was also approved. This will be through the National Law University Manipur Bill 2024.

Additionally, amendments to the Retired Chief Justices and Retired Judges of the High Court Manipur (Assistance and Facilities) Rules, 2020 and framing of The Manipur Wakf (General) (Amendment) Rules 2024, were approved. The Cabinet agreed. They decided to elevate seven Accountant posts. These positions will transition to Senior Accountant in Rural Engineering Department.