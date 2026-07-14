NGT bars illegal construction along Gomti River, issues notice to LDA

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed that no construction be carried out in violation of the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016, along the Gomti River while issuing notice to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and other respondents on a plea alleging illegal construction on the riverbank, riverbed and floodplain.

A Bench comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad passed the interim direction after taking note of allegations that embankments, a four-lane road and several high-rise buildings were being constructed by the LDA alongside the Gomti River, including within its riverbed and floodplain. The applicant contended that since the Gomti is a tributary of the Ganga, the 2016 Ganga protection framework applies, and prior approval of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) is mandatory for such activities.

The Tribunal referred to the 2016 Order, noting that it mandates the banks and floodplains of the Ganga and its tributaries to remain construction-free and prohibits construction of permanent or temporary structures in the river, on its banks or active floodplain, except in limited circumstances. It also noted that prior approval of the NMCG is required for the construction of bridges, associated roads, embankments and certain other activities affecting the river or its floodplain.

The applicant relied on photographs alleging that construction was being undertaken adjacent to the Gomti River in violation of these provisions. He also informed the Tribunal that he had lodged a complaint with the NMCG in January 2026, following which the NMCG had written to the District Magistrate, Chairperson of the District Ganga Committee, Lucknow, and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, seeking necessary action. According to the plea, despite the communication, the construction continued.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for certain State authorities accepted notice and stated that no construction contrary to the 2016 Ganga protection framework could be permitted. Recording the statement and considering the circumstances, the Tribunal directed that, as an interim measure, the respondent authorities shall not undertake any construction in violation of the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016. (ANI)

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