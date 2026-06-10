NHAI mandates mechanised drain cleaning, automated pothole repair to improve highway maintenance

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India on Tuesday rolled out a series of technology-driven initiatives aimed at modernising maintenance practices across National Highways and Expressways, with a focus on improving road quality, operational efficiency and the overall travel experience for commuters.

As part of the move, NHAI has issued comprehensive guidelines mandating mechanised maintenance of drainage systems in urban and built-up areas, along with the deployment of advanced road maintenance equipment such as automatic pothole filling, compacting and patching machines, and mechanised road sweeping machines.

The authority said the initiatives are designed to strengthen preventive maintenance practices, improve the quality of upkeep and ensure stricter compliance with maintenance contracts.

The measures are also expected to enhance the sustainability of highway infrastructure and reduce inconvenience for road users.

Ahead of the monsoon season, NHAI has made mechanised cleaning of lined drains mandatory for urban stretches of National Highways and Expressways.

The framework involves the integrated use of advanced equipment, including high-flow suction and jetting units, hydraulic grab machines and dewatering pump sets.

These systems will be used for dewatering, loosening accumulated silt, removing slurry and clearing heavy debris from drainage channels to improve stormwater management and reduce the risk of waterlogging. (IANS)

Also Read: NHAI Announces FASTag Annual Pass Fee Increase From April 1; Valid for One Year or 200 Trips