NIA arrests Congress leader Sayem Chowdhury in Malda judges’ harassment case

KOLKATA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said it has arrested Congress leader Sayem Chowdhury in connection with the alleged harassment of judges engaged in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work in West Bengal’s Malda district earlier this year.

Chowdhury, a former Congress candidate from the Mothabari Assembly constituency, was taken into custody after prolonged questioning at the agency’s Kolkata office.

The case pertains to the siege of the Block Development Office (BDO) in Mothabari in April, where seven judges engaged in SIR-related duties were allegedly confined, and their vehicles attacked ahead of the Assembly elections.

According to NIA officials, Chowdhury, also known as Babu Chowdhury, is suspected to have played a key role in organising the siege. Investigators have reportedly obtained video footage in which he is seen making provocative remarks against the SIR process and judicial officers.

The agency also suspects his involvement in the attack on the judges’ vehicles while they were returning from the BDO office. So far, 72 people have been arrested in the case, with charge sheets filed against 31 accused. (IANS)

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