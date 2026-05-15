NIA uncovers ‘Operation Heavenly Hind’ terror plot, plan to push India into chaos

New Delhi: The busting of the Faridabad terror module marked a major success for Indian security agencies, preventing planned blasts in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and nearby regions. The module had allegedly procured thousands of kilograms of ammonium nitrate and developed a wide network to carry out serial attacks under a plan codenamed “Operation Heavenly Hind.”

However, before the network was dismantled, the group managed to execute one suicide attack near the Red Fort. Investigators later found that the bomber, Umar Un Nabi, carried out the attack hurriedly after agencies had already begun cracking down on the module. Nabi was identified as the chief architect of the network.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took over the case, filed a 7,500-page chargesheet detailing the conspiracy. According to the probe, the group initially attempted to establish links with foreign handlers and extremist organisations abroad. After failing to travel overseas, members decided to operate within India while using the name of Jaish-e-Mohammad as a recruitment strategy. Their larger objective was allegedly to revive Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an Al-Qaeda-linked outfit in Jammu and Kashmir.

Investigators said the module planned to use blasts as propaganda to trigger recruitment in J&K and eventually destabilise the country. Nabi had even proposed Hamas-style attacks involving drones and rockets.

The group allegedly raised Rs 26 lakh through internal funding and procured explosive materials and electronic equipment from online and offline sources while avoiding suspicion. The NIA also identified several overground workers accused of sheltering members and destroying evidence. So far, 11 people have been arrested, while investigations continue. (IANS)

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