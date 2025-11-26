Ninth Sikh Guru's unparalleled courage, supreme sacrifice inspire millions: PM Modi

KURUKSHETRA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the ninth Sikh Guru's unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifice inspire millions, asserting that standing on this land of Kurukshetra, Lord Krishna declared the protection of truth and justice as the greatest religion.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Sikh Guru, also considered the protection of truth, justice and faith as his duty, and protected this duty by sacrificing his life. "Today, when the Dharma Dhwaja has been hoisted in Ayodhya, I have the opportunity to seek blessings from the Sikh community," PM Modi said here in the state-level special programme to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru.

"Just a short while ago, the Panchjanya Memorial was also inaugurated on the land of Kurukshetra. Standing on this very land of Kurukshetra, Lord Krishna declared the protection of truth and justice as the greatest religion... Guru Tegh Bahadur-ji also considered the protection of truth, justice and faith as his duty and protected this duty by sacrificing his life."

"On this historic occasion, the government of India has the privilege of dedicating a commemorative postage stamp and a special coin at the feet of Guru Tegh Bahadur-ji. I wish that our government continues to serve the Guru tradition in this manner," PM Modi, donning a 'Kesari' headgear, said.

At the event, PM Modi released a special coin and a commemorative stamp marking the martyrdom anniversary.

Saying that this sacred land of Kurukshetra is an important centre of the Sikh tradition, PM Modi said, "See the good fortune of this land, almost all the Gurus of the Sikh tradition visited here during their holy journey. When the ninth Guru, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur-ji, visited this holy land, he left an impression of his intense penance and fearless courage here."

PM Modi paid obeisance to Sri Guru Granth Sahib and later visited the exhibition organised to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas. (IANS)

Also Read: PM Modi Hoists Saffron Flag at Ram Mandir Marking India's Cultural Renaissance