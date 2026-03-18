Nita Ambani receives Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Humanitarian Award 2025

BHUBANESWAR: Nita M. Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was conferred the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award 2025 at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) campus on Monday.

The award was presented by Nobel Laureate from Sri Lanka Prof. Mohan Munasinghe in the presence of the Founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS Dr Achyuta Samanta. Senior functionaries of the institutions and a large number of students and dignitaries attended the function.

The award recognized Ambani's outstanding humanitarian initiatives and her significant contributions to social development through education, healthcare, rural transformation, women empowerment and sports promotion through the Reliance Foundation.

In her acceptance speech, Ambani said that Dr. Samanta has built two modern temples of education - KIIT and KISS. These two institutions are a matter of pride for our country. She said that she feels proud to receive the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award and added that the honour is not hers alone, but belongs to the entire team of Reliance Foundation.

Addressing the 40,000 students of KISS, she said, "I will never forget the love and affection you have given me here." She further said that it was truly a privilege for her to visit the two remarkable institutions, KIIT and KISS.

She expressed that she was overwhelmed to come to the pious land of Lord Jagannath. She also added that Odisha has a rich culture, traditions and values, and that the people of Odisha share a deep and strong connection with nature. This information is stated in a press release.

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