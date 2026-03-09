Nita Ambani launches ‘HERoes’ movement on International Women’s Day 2026

Philanthropist and Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani on Sunday announced the launch of HERoes, a movement aimed at supporting women and encouraging them to discover the hero within themselves, on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2026.

The initiative was unveiled through a social media announcement by Reliance Foundation, highlighting Ambani’s long-standing commitment to empowering women through her work across education, healthcare, sports, rural transformation and arts and culture.

“Our Founder Mrs. Nita Ambani, has always believed in the power of women to shape a better world. Through her work across education, sports, healthcare, rural transformation, art and culture, she continues to empower and inspire countless women to believe in themselves and rise to their limitless potential,” the post stated.

According to the announcement, the HERoes movement aims to provide encouragement and support to women while inspiring them to recognise their inner strength and leadership potential. The launch aligns with the spirit of International Women’s Day, celebrated globally on March 8 each year.

For the launch, Nita Ambani made a notable style statement while celebrating Indian craftsmanship. She wore a handwoven Banarasi saree from the Swadesh initiative, featuring delicate floral motifs in soft pastel hues.

The traditional drape was paired with an intricately hand-embroidered blouse designed by celebrity fashion designer Anamika Khanna, with detailed embroidery on the sleeves.

Her look was complemented by large circular diamond-studded earrings, a delicate bracelet, and a traditional red bindi. Soft, dewy makeup and open flowing hair completed the elegant ensemble. (ANI)

