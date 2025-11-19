Nitish Kumar inspects Gandhi Maidan ahead of swearing-in ceremony

PATNA: Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived at Gandhi Maidan on Tuesday to review the preparations for the event.

He was accompanied by Samrat Chaudhary, Nitin Naveen, BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde, and several other leaders. Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar, Patna District Magistrate Tyagarajan S.M., Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K Sharma, and several officials were present.

Following the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar elections, the swearing-in ceremony for the new government will be held on November 20th. Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the tenth time at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Preparations are underway to make the event historic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the top BJP leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal stated that approximately three lakh people will be expected to attend the ceremony.

He said that the BJP legislative party will meet on Wednesday, followed by the NDA legislative party meeting. The swearing-in ceremony will then take place at Gandhi Maidan on November 20th.

Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and prominent public representatives from various states have also been invited to the ceremony.

Jaiswal stated that voters have given unprecedented support to the NDA.

“We are expecting a large public gathering during the swearing-in ceremony. The new government will pledge to realise the dream of a developed Bihar,” he said.

Regarding the election of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the legislative party leader, Jaiswal said, “If he becomes the Leader of the Opposition, he should perform his role with discipline.” He added that the opposition's responsibility is not only to oppose, but also to play a positive role in the state's development. (IANS)

