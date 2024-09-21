‘No government will be formed in Haryana without AAP’s support’ Says Arvind Kejriwal

Yamunanagar: Contending that no government in Haryana will be formed without his party’s support, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday kicked up the campaign for the October 5 Assembly elections by leading a roadshow in Yamunanagar district, his first political event after quitting as the Delhi Chief Minister.

“Haryana is asking for a change. No government will be formed in Haryana without the AAP’s support. I have calculated how many seats the AAP is going to win and I know that any government will not be formed without the AAP’s support,” Kejriwal said in a roadshow in support of candidate Adarshpal Gujjar in Jagadhari town. Education Minister Kanwar Pal is the BJP candidate.

“If people think Kejriwal is dishonest, don’t vote for me. But if they believe I am honest, only then vote for me. I will only return to the CM’s chair if the people of Delhi re-elect me,” Kejriwal said.

“I could have easily stayed in the CM’s seat, but I chose to resign and let the people decide. I don’t think any leader has shown this level of courage,” he said in his first out of 13 scheduled rallies planned across 11 districts in the run-up to the polling in which the party is contesting on all 90 seats.

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal with the onset of his public meeting, BJP veteran lawmaker Anil Vij, who is in the fray from his stronghold Ambala Cantonment, said: “What will Arvind Kejriwal provide to people here? AAP is in power in Punjab. Therefore, they should first provide Haryana its share of water.”

AAP’s national General Secretary Sandeep Pathak has said that after Kejriwal’s first roadshow in the Jagadhri Assembly constituency, he would campaign in Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Pundri, Kalayat, Rewari, Dadri, Assandh, Ballabgarh, and Badra. The counting in the Haryana elections will be held on October 8.

