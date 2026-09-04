No role of state govt in SIR: AAP on Raghav Chadha’s allegations of political vendetta

NEW DELHI: As Rajya Sabha member P Raghav Chadha’s name cried foul over his name's removal from the Punjab voter list, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday refuted his allegations of political vendetta and said that "everyone knows that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is being conducted by the BJP government through the Election Commission".

Speaking to IANS, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that the state government had no role in the SIR exercise and alleged that Chadha’s statement was aimed at highlighting what she described as “petty politics”.

"Everyone knows that the SIR process is being conducted by the BJP government through the Election Commission; the state government has no role in this. Giving such a statement is just to highlight their petty politics. They should ask this question to the BJP, and they should tell people whether they actually live in Punjab, Delhi, or Mumbai," Kakkar said. She further questioned why the deletion of names of ordinary voters did not receive the same attention as Chadha’s case.

"I feel that at least Raghav Chadha is an MP; when his name was cut, it became such big news and is being discussed so much. But think about those countless, voiceless people whose names are removed without you even knowing," she said. (IANS)

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