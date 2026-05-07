No sense of decency: Humayun Kabir on Bengal CM Mamata’s refusal to resign after poll debacle

Murshidabad: Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) National President and MLA-elect, Humayun Kabir, on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for refusing to step down from her post, describing the Trinamool Congress chief as an "ill-mannered woman" with "no sense of decency".

Kabir held a victory procession in the Rejinagar Assembly constituency in Murshidabad following his victory from this seat, where he was joined by a large number of supporters celebrating his win. Apart from the Rejinagar seat, he also won in Nowda.

Addressing the gathering and speaking to IANS, Kabir said, "She has no shame, no sense of decency. She is an ill-mannered woman. That is why, after losing the election, she said she would not accept defeat."

He further added, "When the oath-taking ceremony takes place, the chair will automatically be given to the new Chief Minister. If she does not accept this, the Governor will have to push her out."

Mocking the Trinamool chief further, Kabir said that Mamata Banerjee should now turn to spiritual pursuits. "Mamata Banerjee should now go to the temple she built in New Digha and chant the name of Hari there," he said.

Kabir also dismissed allegations around the conduct of the elections and praised the Election Commission of India for ensuring a peaceful process.

"Why should anyone blame the ECI? The ECI has conducted such a peaceful polling. I congratulate CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Earlier, the elections used to be conducted in several phases, so many people used to be killed and injured during the process. However, this time the elections were peaceful, and there was no problem," he added. Highlighting the turnout at his procession, Kabir said the large crowds reflected public sentiment against the Trinamool Congress.

"The atmosphere is like this because TMC is finished in this state. The same TMC that oppressed the people, also looted them. Today, since the TMC is finished in the state, people in large numbers gathered to celebrate with me," he said.

In the 294-member Assembly, the majority mark stands at 196. Results were declared for 293 constituencies on Monday, with repolling scheduled in the Falta seat of South 24 Parganas district on May 21, as announced by the ECI, with counting for that seat due on May 24.

Of the declared results, the BJP secured 206 seats, comfortably ahead of the Trinamool Congress, which managed 81. Mamata Banerjee lost her Bhabanipur seat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by over 15,000 votes.

Notably, the Trinamool Congress failed to win a single seat in ten districts, including Cooch Behar, East Midnapore, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, and also lost all tribal and Matua-dominated constituencies. (IANS)

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