No setback for party: Tamil Nadu BJP president Nagendran after Annamalai's exit

TAMIL NADU: Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Saturday alleged that some party members are being "brainwashed", clarifying that no one has been permitted to resign following the resignation of former state unit chief K Annamalai. During a press conference, Nagendran appealed to party members not to believe rumours or external influences. He said, "Yesterday, Annamalai resigned from the BJP, and it has been accepted by the party. Some members are being brainwashed and made to claim that they have Modi or Amit Shah's blessings to resign. I want to make it clear that nobody has been given permission to resign." (ANI)

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