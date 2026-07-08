No SIR interference, committed to protecting every voter's rights: Shivakumar

KALABURAGI: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that the state government will not interfere in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and reiterated that its priority is to safeguard the voting rights of every eligible citizen.

Addressing reporters in Kalaburagi, the chief minister said the government has extended full cooperation to the Election Commission to ensure that the revision process is carried out transparently and lawfully.

Shivakumar said the SIR process is underway in the state, and the government has decided to ensure complete transparency so that every eligible voter retains their voting rights. He added that the government has no interest in politicising the issue, and while others are free to criticise, the government's commitment is to protect the voting rights of every individual in the state.

He said the government has raised its objections regarding the SIR process before the court while continuing to cooperate with the Election Commission.

The Chief Minister said the Opposition believed that the government would not cooperate with the SIR process. He said that although there may be differences of opinion, they cannot allow people to lose their voting rights because of them. Therefore, the government has extended a level of cooperation that no other state has provided. At the same time, he said they will not permit the process to be carried out outside the law. (IANS)

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