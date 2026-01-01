No woman safe in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal: BJP shares assault video

KOLKATA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday highlighted a video showing some miscreants brutally beating up a woman and her family members with bamboo sticks at Basanti block under Canning sub-division in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. BJP’s Information Technology Cell Chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, posted the video on his social media handle, where the miscreants were seen brutally beating up the woman and her family members. “No woman is safe in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal. Disturbing visuals have emerged from Uttar Bhangnamari village under Basanti Block in the Canning Subdivision of South 24 Parganas district. As per the complainant, Jalil Laskar, Munna Laskar, Arif Laskar and others brutally assaulted her and her family members. The video speaks for itself,” Malviya has claimed in his X post where he shared the video. According to him, whatever the dispute might be, it was horrifying to see women being beaten with bamboo and large sticks in broad daylight. “What is even more shocking is the complete absence of fear of the law. Such brazen violence suggests that the perpetrators are confident of getting away, either because of political patronage or the complicity and apathy of the state machinery,” Malviya added. (IANS)

