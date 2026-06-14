Non-fossil energy share must exceed 80 percent for net-zero goal: NITI Aayog

New Delhi: India must drastically reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and increase the share of non-fossil energy sources to over 80 per cent of its energy mix to achieve its net-zero emissions target, a senior NITI Aayog official has said.

Speaking at the India Bio Energy Conference (IBEC) 2026, Rajnath Ram, Advisor (Energy) at NITI Aayog, noted that more than 80 per cent of India's primary energy consumption currently comes from fossil fuels, while renewable and other non-fossil sources contribute only 15-18 per cent.

"To become a net-zero country, the existing energy basket, heavily dependent on fossil fuels, must be reversed," he said.

Ram stressed the need for stronger energy security through diversification of energy sources and imports, highlighting that India has expanded its energy sourcing network from 27 countries to over 40 in response to recent global disruptions.

He also underlined the importance of coal gasification, pointing to India's nearly 300 billion tonnes of coal reserves. The government's recently approved Rs 37,500-crore coal gasification programme aims to convert coal and lignite into synthesis gas for producing synthetic natural gas, methanol and other industrial products.

According to Ram, domestic production of synthetic natural gas could significantly reduce India's dependence on imported natural gas.

TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla described bio-energy as a key pillar of India's green growth strategy, saying it can help cut fossil-fuel use, improve waste management, generate rural employment and support farmers. (IANS)

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