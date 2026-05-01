Not taking exit polls seriously, we are confident: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

MUMBAI: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday exuded confidence in the BJP's performance in the upcoming Assembly polls result on May 4, stating that the party does not take exit polls "so seriously."

Speaking to reporters as the assembly elections concluded a day earlier, Goyal emphasised that the party places its "full faith in the people of India" rather than in preliminary projections.

"We do not take exit polls so seriously. We have full faith in the people of India. Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the country to new heights in the last 12 years, the people of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu also do not want to be deprived of it. A BJP government is going to be formed in West Bengal and an NDA government in Tamil Nadu. BJP, NDA government will be formed once again in Assam and Puducherry and in Kerala too, we are confident that we will start our journey ahead from this election," he said. (ANI)

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