Operation Clean expanded; 102 Rajasthan villages adjoining Pakistan border under security lens

JAIPUR: The Centre-backed 'Operation Clean' has been expanded from a 15-km to a 50-km radius along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, bringing 102 villages and hamlets under heightened surveillance. The move follows directives from the Union Home Ministry to strengthen border security and curb activities such as infiltration, smuggling, illegal settlements, and terror financing.

Acting on instructions from the Home Department, authorities have launched extensive surveys of permanent structures in the expanded zone. Buildings suspected of being constructed without proper approvals or through forged documents are being identified and could face demolition. The operation also includes scrutiny of financial transactions in border areas, with banks directed to maintain transparency and comply strictly with regulatory norms.

Bikaner Collector Anupama Jorwal said joint teams have begun field surveys across all identified villages and hamlets. A detailed report will be submitted to the Union Home Ministry. The decision to widen the operation was taken following a border security review meeting in Bikaner and discussions under the Vibrant Village Programme.

Security agencies believe the expanded surveillance zone is essential to tackling cross-border infiltration, narcotics trafficking, and illegal funding networks. Joint teams comprising the Border Security Force (BSF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), district administration, and revenue officials have been deployed. Patwaris and tehsildars are verifying land records and ownership documents to detect illegal occupation, forged claims, and unauthorised transactions.

Rajasthan Director General of Police Rajeev Sharma said the initiative aims to strengthen border villages through the Vibrant Village Programme while ensuring residents remain connected to development efforts. He noted that authorities will focus on preventing illegal construction, checking drug smuggling, and monitoring demographic changes in border areas.

Investigations are also underway into forged land records, fake Aadhaar cards, counterfeit identity documents, and suspicious companies operating in border districts. Launched under the Union Home Ministry's directions, 'Operation Clean' seeks to dismantle networks involved in arms smuggling, drug trafficking, illegal settlements, and terror funding while enhancing security along the international border. (IANS)

Also Read: Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) erupts after deadly crackdown leaves 2 dead in Rawalakot