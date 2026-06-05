Operation Delta Hunt: 501 illegal Bangladeshi nationals held in Gujarat

GANDHINAGAR: A statewide enforcement drive under 'Operation Delta Hunt' led to the detention of 501 individuals identified as alleged illegal Bangladeshi nationals across Gujarat on Thursday, according to figures released by authorities. The coordinated action was carried out simultaneously in multiple districts as part of ongoing verification and identification exercises targeting suspected undocumented foreign nationals residing in the state.

The operation forms part of a wider security and immigration enforcement framework being implemented in Gujarat. Officials have said that such drives rely on a combination of telecom data analysis, human intelligence, and document verification to identify individuals suspected of illegal stay.

In initial phases of the same operation, authorities had screened thousands of suspected individuals and detained several hundred after verification. Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has described the initiative as an intelligence-led exercise involving coordinated action across police units. (IANS)

Also Read: 131 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Ahmedabad Verification Drive