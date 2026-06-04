131 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Ahmedabad Verification Drive

AHMEDABAD: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has detained 131 individuals identified as Bangladeshi nationals during a large-scale verification drive carried out across multiple parts of the city, while interrogation is continuing for another 160 persons, police officials said on Wednesday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sharad Singhal told IANS that the operation was not confined to any single locality but was conducted across several densely populated residential areas.

"131 confirmed out of 291," he said, adding that the remaining individuals were undergoing documentation checks and identity verification. He confirmed that the drive covered Narol, Vatva, Naroda, Danilimda, Sola, Sarkhej, and other areas.

According to police, the action is part of ongoing verification exercises targeting suspected illegal immigrants residing in Ahmedabad. Officials said those detained have been brought to the Crime Branch for questioning, with inter-agency coordination underway to verify documents and immigration status.

This latest operation comes amid a series of similar enforcement drives in Gujarat in recent years. (IANS)

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