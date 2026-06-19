‘Operation Tiger’ succeeds: Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs defy party whip; set to join Shinde faction

NEW DELHI: In a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), six of its nine Lok Sabha MPs boycotted a crucial parliamentary party meeting on Thursday, signaling a significant split within the party and strengthening the position of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

The rebellion became evident during a meeting convened at the Parliament House office, despite a party whip mandating attendance. Only three Lok Sabha MPs-Anil Desai, Arvind Sawant, and Rajabhau Waje-along with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, attended. The six absent MPs were Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay (Bandu) Jadhav, Omraje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar.

According to sources, the rebel lawmakers have already approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking recognition as a separate parliamentary group, a move that could facilitate their eventual merger with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The MPs reportedly passed a resolution citing ideological differences with the UBT leadership, alleging that the party had drifted away from the Hindutva principles espoused by founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The dissenting MPs also expressed concern over the party's growing proximity to the Congress, claiming that Shiv Sena (UBT) risked losing its distinct identity. Recent remarks by Sanjay Raut advocating the consolidation of opposition parties reportedly intensified these fears.

Amid the political turmoil, security has been enhanced outside the residences of the rebel MPs, with the Maharashtra Home Department directing additional protection and intelligence monitoring. Sources indicated that Sanjay Jadhav may lead the breakaway parliamentary group.

Meanwhile, the UBT leadership has initiated disciplinary action by issuing show-cause notices to the six MPs. If their responses are deemed unsatisfactory, the party is expected to seek their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

However, leaders from the Shinde camp argue that the six MPs constitute the required two-thirds majority of the party's Lok Sabha strength, potentially protecting them from disqualification. With Shiv Sena's Foundation Day approaching, speculation is growing that the rebel group may formally join the Shinde faction, marking a major shift in Maharashtra's political landscape. (IANS)

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