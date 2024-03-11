Outsiders, BJP discards in Trinamool Congress’ LS polls list: Amit Malviya

Kolkata: Soon after Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced party candidates for 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, BJP said that the list is loaded with "outsiders" many of whom are "BJP discards".

BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief and party's Central Observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya ridiculed certain names which featured in the list in his X post. Malviya targeted Shatrughan Sinha (Asansol), Kirti Azad (Bardhaman-Durgapur), Yusuf Pathan (Baharampur), Krishna Kalyani (Raiganj), Mukut Mani Adhikari (Ranaghat), Sujata Mondal (Bishnupur), Biswajit Das (Bangaon) and ?Biplab Mitra (Balurghat)?.

"TMC doesn't have enough candidates of its own? Shatrughan Sinha, Kirti Azad and Yusuf Pathan are Bohiragotos (outsiders). TMC didn't find enough sons of the soil for the election" Malviya said in the post.

Sujata Mondal, who is the Trinamool Congress candidate from Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency is the estranged wife of the sitting BJP Lok Sabha member Saumitra Khan from the same constituency.

The remaining four named by Malviya in his post are turncoat MLAs and leaders.

Malviya has also criticised Trinamool for re-nominating the sitting party MP from Murshidabad constituency, Abu Taher Khan. (IANS)

Also Read: Case Registered Against BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya Over a Tweet on Rahul Gandhi

Also Watch: