Padma Shri awardee backs PM Modi’s appeal, urges Swadeshi and sustainable living

Panipat: Padma Shri awardee Khemraj Sundriyal on Tuesday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for public participation to tackle the economic impact of the ongoing Iran-US conflict and rising crude oil prices. He urged citizens to adopt sustainable and self-reliant practices in the national interest.

Speaking to IANS, Sundriyal said every citizen should contribute collectively for the country by following the Prime Minister's suggestions. He supported the call to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption and advised people to minimise the use of personal vehicles to save fuel and reduce pollution.

He also welcomed the emphasis on work-from-home arrangements, saying it would help conserve electricity and other resources across the country.

Highlighting the importance of self-reliance, Sundriyal appealed to people to adopt Swadeshi practices in daily life. "Wear Swadeshi and eat Swadeshi products," he said.

The Padma Shri awardee further stressed the need for environmentally friendly farming methods. He encouraged farmers to use natural resources such as compost manure, cow and buffalo dung, and leaf-based fertilisers instead of excessive chemical inputs. According to him, such practices would strengthen self-reliance and promote organic farming.

Sundriyal said the Prime Minister's suggestions were aimed at strengthening the country during difficult global circumstances and should be followed in the larger national interest. (IANS)

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