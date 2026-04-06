Pak-linked networks using AI, coordinated amplification to influence Bangladesh’s digital discourse: Report

New Delhi: A recent investigation has found that Pakistan-linked disinformation networks are actively targeting Bangladesh through coordinated digital campaigns. The report says these operations use social media platforms, artificial intelligence tools and local amplification channels to shape public opinion and geopolitical perceptions.

According to the findings, the campaigns often begin on X and are later spread across Bangladeshi digital spaces, particularly through Facebook groups and pages. Local accounts then amplify the content, giving it the appearance of organic engagement and helping it enter mainstream discussions.

The messaging reportedly follows recurring patterns, including fear-based narratives, identity-driven themes and attempts to influence views on regional security. A key example cited is the circulation of false claims about alleged operations by India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). These claims were widely shared online and, in some cases, picked up by sections of Bangladeshi media, significantly increasing their reach.

Another narrative focused on defence ties. Pakistan-linked accounts promoted unverified claims that Bangladesh was considering procuring JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, jointly developed by Pakistan and China. Although there was no official confirmation from Bangladeshi authorities, the claims were amplified to suggest an imminent policy shift.

The report notes that such campaigns often start with speculative information that is gradually amplified through coordinated messaging into seemingly definitive assertions, creating a perception of consensus. It also highlights the growing use of AI-generated videos, voiceovers and manipulated visuals to enhance credibility and virality.

Published by The Dissent and authored by Sayed Hasan Al Manzur, the report warns that cross-border disinformation poses increasing risks to democratic discourse, media integrity and regional stability in South Asia, calling for greater vigilance and coordinated countermeasures. (IANS)

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