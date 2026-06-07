Peace, safety, democracy will prevail: CM Adhikari after Bengal STF recovers illegal arms

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday lauded the police for successfully dismantling a significant network of illegal arms in the state, stating that 'peace' and 'democracy' will prevail as those 'dark days' are over.

The Special Task Force (STF), acting on precise intelligence, conducted a series of raids across Kumrakhali, Basanti, and Sandeshkhali, resulting in the recovery of a large cache of firearms and ammunition intended to disturb the peace.

Adhikari informed on X that the forces have seized a massive cache of illegal firearms and ammunition hidden away to disrupt peace.

"Kudos to the West Bengal Police for a Major Breakthrough. On precise intelligence inputs, the Special Task Force (STF) conducted extensive raids across multiple locations near Sarberia Bazaar in Kumrakhali, Basanti, and Sandeshkhali areas. Forces have successfully seized a massive cache of illegal firearms and ammunition hidden away to disrupt peace," the West Bengal CM said.

Adhikari emphasised that such practices created a culture of fear that persisted for years, deeply impacting the lives of ordinary citizens and party activists alike.

"For years under the previous regime, such illegal weapons were stockpiled and used ruthlessly to terrorise common citizens. This culture of violence claimed the precious lives of numerous opposition party workers, particularly dedicated BJP Karyakartas, who stood up against tyranny," he wrote.

The West Bengal CM further, in his social media post, declared a resolute stand against the presence of unauthorised weaponry across the state, stating that peace, safety and democracy will prevail.

"Those dark days are over. Our Government remains unconditionally committed to restoring Law and Order. We will continue to track down, unearth, and recover every single piece of illegal firearm across the length and breadth of West Bengal. Criminal activities and Political Terrorism will be completely wiped out from our State. Peace, safety and Democracy will prevail," Adhikari said. (ANI)

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